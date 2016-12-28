Carrie Fisher to feature in ‘Family Guy’ episodes

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Late actress Carrie Fisher is set to appear in two forthcoming episodes of the animated comedy “Family Guy”.

According to variety.com, Fisher, who died on Tuesday, completed voice-acting work for the two episodes, which will premiere on dates yet to be determined.

Fisher first guest starred on the animated comedy as Angela, supervisor to Seth MacFarlane’s Peter Griffin at the brewery where he works, in 2005.

She voiced the character in 20 episodes that have aired, most recently last season in an episode that premiered on January 3 this year.

The actress had already completed work on the forthcoming eighth film in the “Star Wars” series, in which she is set to reprise her role as Leia Organa. She originated the character in the first “Star Wars” movie when she was 19 years old.

–IANS

nn/rb