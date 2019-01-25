Carrie Underwood a ‘total homebody’

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Singer Carrie Underwood and her spouse have become “total homebodies” since welcoming their son Jacob into the world last week.

An insider said: “They are total homebodies. They rarely leave their home at night and love the outdoors and often go for walks.”

The “Cry pretty” hitmaker lives a “quiet life” with her family, and is said to love teaching Isaiah about animals, as he’s interested in fishing and visiting zoos.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: “Carrie lives a very quiet life. They take Isaiah fishing, to the zoo and to farms so he can learn about animals. They very much live a farm life and seem to love it.”

Carrie gave birth to Jacob after going through the devastation of three miscarriages, and sources recently said she and Mike are feeling “truly blessed” to have a “healthy” son.

An insider said: “They are just so beyond overjoyed with their healthy baby. It has been a rough few years with the miscarriages and the accident and they did not even know if they had get to this point. They are feeling truly blessed.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer endured three miscarriages during a two-year time period, and she previously admitted she was left feeling “angry” by the ordeal, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t.

“I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. (But after the miscarriages,) I got mad. (I thought), ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid?’ Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

