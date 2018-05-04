Carrie Underwood gets emotional in music video

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) Singer Carrie Underwood got teary-eyed in the first music video after receiving over 40 stitches in her face.

The video for “Cry pretty” – Underwood’s first single from her forthcoming sixth studio album – finds the star crying in the shower before making a triumphant return to the stage and handling the pressures of fame. This is the first music video that she has filmed since an accident in November left her with over 40 stitches to her face and a broken wrist, reports people.com.

The clip features many close-ups of Underwood’s face as she cries.

“I apologise if you don’t like what you see,” Underwood sings in the emotional tune, adding: “But sometimes my emotions get the best of me/ And falling apart is as human as it gets/ You can’t hide it, you can’t fight what the truth is.”

The former “American Idol” winner chose to preview the video on “American Idol” revival.

Underwood debuted the song on April 11 before singing it live for the first time during an emotional performance at an awards ceremony on April 15.

–IANS

nn/rb