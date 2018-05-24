Carvajal hamstring injury puts his World Cup in peril

Madrid, May 27 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal looks likely to miss out on the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury during the Champions League final.

Carvajal left the field in tears during the first half of Madrid’s 3-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday before halftime and cut a desolate figure as he walked into the dressing room, reports Xinhua news agency.

Early tests indicate that he has suffered a torn hamstring, but until further tests are carried out the full extent of the injury won’t be known.

However, with just three weeks until Spain kick off their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 15, Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has a difficult choice to make. Any tear will need around three weeks to heal and a serious one would need longer, so he could be forced to call on Barca’s Sergi Roberto as a replacement.

It is the second time in just two years that the defender has been injured just before a major championship.

Carvajal also suffered a muscle injury in the 2016 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid and as a result missed out on the 2016 European Championships in France.

Saturday’s game also saw Liverpool’s Egyptian international striker Mohamed Salah suffer a dislocated shoulder following a challenge from Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, which will probably mean he is almost certain to miss the World Cup.

