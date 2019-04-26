Case against Gambhir for rallying without permission

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Following the directives of the Election Commission (EC), the Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for holding an election rally without taking permission, a police officer said on Saturday.

East Delhi Electoral Officer K. Mahesh on Saturday asked the police to take action against Gambhir for rallying in Jungpura on Friday without permission and violating the model code of conduct.

“We have registered Delhi Police (DP) Act against Gautam Gambhir and are taking action against him under Non Cognizable Report,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Gambhir is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the East Delhi Constituency.

–IANS

