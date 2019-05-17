Case filed against MP Congress leaders for violating model code of conduct

Bhopal, May 19 (IANS) A case of violation of the model code of conduct has been filed against Congress candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency Kantilal Bhuria and Madhya Pradesh minister Surendra Baghel along with nine others for campaigning past the time limit in the final phase of polling in the general election.

An election official told IANS in Alirajpur on Saturday that the Congress leaders and workers were campaigning and seeking votes past the time limit and on the basis of the official’s complaint a case was registered in the local police station.

–IANS

hindi/kr