Case filed against Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army Chief

Aug 20 (IANS) A case was filed against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a Bihar court on Monday for insulting Indian Army by hugging Pakistan Army Chief at the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of that country.

Lawyer Sudhur Ojha filed the case in Muzaffarpur’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

Ojha said he has filed the case under Indian Penal Case sections involving sedition. In his complaint, he said Sidhu’s gesture hurt the people of the country.

“The court has admitted the case and will hear it next week,” he said.

Sidhu, a minister in Congress-led government in Punjab, is under attack for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief, by the BJP and Akali Dal leaders.

–IANS

