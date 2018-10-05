Case filed in Bihar against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakore

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) A case was filed on Thursday against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state’s Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore in a court here over the violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Gujarat.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case in Muzaffarpur’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)’s court.

In his petition, he said that Rupani failed to control the violence against Bihari migrant workers in Gujarat and Thakore’s Sena had forced migrant workers to flee.

The court has fixed November 2 for hearing the case.

