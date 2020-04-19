Case registered against Pak cleric for violating govt order

Islamabad, April 19 (IANS) Another case was registered against Pakistani cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz for violating the ban on Friday congregations imposed by the government as part of its measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, it was reported on Sunday.

This is the third case as two more cases were registered against Aziz, the cleric of Islamabad’s famous Lal Masjid, in the last three weeks, Dawn news quoted the police as saying.

For three consecutive weeks, he has violated the restriction on Friday congregations.

One of his companions was also booked in the latest case on Saturday for displaying arms which is also banned in the capital.

However, no one has so far been arrested in connection with the three cases.

There is a restriction on congregation in mosques but the cleric led Friday prayers at Lal Masjid.

The cleric and his companions were asked to stop people from violating the restriction but they ignored, a police officer told Dawn news, adding about 200 to 300 people gathered in the mosque.

However, the officer said any move to arrest Maulana Aziz or his companions would lead to a law and order situation.

The first case against the cleric was registered on April 3 and the second on April 17.

–IANS

ksk/