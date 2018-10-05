Cash, gold haul in anti-graft raids on 2 Karnataka officials

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said its raids on the premises of two state government officials have led to seizure of Rs 5.30 crore in cash, 4.6kg gold and 17.5kg silver.

“In the first raid on T.R. Swamy, chief development officer in the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Rs 4.52 crore in cash, 1.6kg gold and 7.5kg silver were seized from his posh flat at Tumakuru,” said the ACB in a statement here.

Tumakuru town is about 70km northwest of Bengaluru.

In the second raid on S.G. Gowdaiah, senior engineer in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Rs 77 lakh in cash, 3kg gold and 10kg silver were seized from his house in the city.

“In addition to cash, gold and silver ornaments, incriminating documents, including title deeds for properties of 8 houses, 11 residential sites and 14 acres of agricultural lands were found and seized from Swamy’s flat, said the statement.

From Gowdaiah’s house, the anti-graft sleuths also found registered documents on 8 residential sites and 14 apartments, vehicle papers of 13 cars and 3 bikes and certificates for Rs 45-lakh deposits in banks.

“The cash, jewellery and assets, valued in crores of rupees, are disproportionate to their sources of official income,” added the statement.

–IANS

fb/prs