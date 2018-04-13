Cash, gold looted from trader in Jharkhand

Ranchi, April 15 (IANS) Unidentified criminals looted Rs 1.32 crore in cash and 4.5 kg of gold from a trader in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar was travelling to Coimbatore from Bihar on Saturday night in his vehicle when the criminals in another vehicle intercepted him in Koderma district.

The criminals forcefully entered Kumar’s vehicle and drove it back to Bihar where he was asked to get down.

Kumar said he initially went to Rajoli police station in Bihar to report the robbery but the police officials there refused to lodge an FIR on the ground that the incident had taken place in Jharkhand.

On Sunday morning, Kumar came to Koderma and lodged an FIR.

Koderma police have constituted two teams to probe the case. However, the police voiced suspicions over why Kumar was carrying such a large amount of cash and gold with him.

According to Kumar, he used to get jewellery made in Coimbatore and sell it in Bihar.

