Cash, jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh looted in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 6 (IANS) Four unidentified armed robbers looted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh from a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when the owner and two staffers of Aman Jewellers in Govindpuram area were counting the sales from Monday, when Dhanteras was celebrated.

The sales were heavy because it is considered auspicious to buy silver and/or gold on Dhanteras.

The robbers barged into the shop and terrorized everyone on gun point. They looted Rs 4 lakh in cash, over 10 kg of gold jewellery, and 15 kg of silver jewellery, and then fled from the spot.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

–IANS

