Cash, liquor worth Rs 13.29 cr seized from poll-bound Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In a run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police and the Income Tax Department have so far recovered cash, goods and liquor worth Rs 13.29 crore since January 6, in connection with violation of the model of code conduct.

The recovered cash amounted to Rs 5 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh told IANS on Friday: “Intoxicants come in the second place with an estimated value of Rs 4,30,13,500, while the recovery of 44,120 litres of alcohol was worth Rs 1 crore. Besides, the value of gold and silver jewellery was also estimated to be over Rs 1 crore.”

Other items recovered include laptops, cookers, sarees with an estimated value of Rs 46 lakh, the CEO said.

According to the official statement issued from the CEO’s office, all the recoveries took place between January 6 and 24 as the model code of conduct was implemented in the region from January 6.

“In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, alcohol, drugs and other precious metals worth Rs 2,42,79,766 were seized, but this time the recovery is more than the earlier one,” Singh said.

The CEO said that in 2015, only Rs 42,38,500 were in cash. While this time, it was much higher than that.

On the other hand, according to the CEO’s office, on Thursday, 292 FIRs were registered in different areas of Delhi. Of these, 12 FIRs have been filed against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Six FIRs were registered against the Congress, three against the Bharatiya Janata Party and 278 against non-political parties.

Between Thursday and Friday, 254 people were arrested named in 233 FIRs registered under the Arms Act.

In 627 FIRs registered under the Excise Act, 632 people were arrested.

