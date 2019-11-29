Cash-strapped Rajasthan govt to buy Rs 200 crore plane

Jaipur, Dec 4 (IANS) The cash-strapped Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is planning to buy a Rs 200 crore jet, which can carry around 30-40 people.

As many as five international plane manufacturers have responded by December 2, the last date to file the expressions of interest sought by the state government in October.

While the state government has been decrying the slowdown and fall in revenue via GST, it’s planning to splurge the exchequers’ money. It already owns two planes — King Air C-90 and C-200.

Speaking on slowdown in November, Gehlot had said it was killing the Indian economy.

“The expected revenue flow via GST has slowed due to which states as well as Rajasthan is suffering. Rajasthan will be getting Rs 7,000 crore less this time, now how can the state develop with this cash crunch,” he asked.

Further, the cash-strapped government hosted around 44 MLAs of Maharashtra in a plush property during political crisis in Maharashtra.

