Casio on mission to seize fake products across country

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Electronics major Casio has started an anti-counterfeit drive by which the company, with the help of local police, is seizing fake products across the country.

This is being done to control the market of fake watches and calculators. The company is also taking legal action against the importers, wholesalers and retailers dealing in fake products.

Starting June, the company has successfully conducted multiple raids across the country with the assistance of local police.

Raids have been conducted on wholesalers and retailers dealing with fake products in cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kolkata, Vadodara and Bhopal. Large quantities of fake Casio watches and calculators were seized during the raids.

Through this step, the company has been successful in passing on a strong message and creating a deterrent amongst the infringers of its brand and intellectual property rights.

A senior police officer in Delhi said: “We had received a complaint from the company following which a drive was initiated in the city. We have recovered several hundreds of fake watches and calculators. More than a dozen people have been arrested in this regard and a case under relevant sections was registered.”

Casio has also initiated legal action against Snapdeal for sale of counterfeit calculators and watches on its online platform.

In this matter, a Delhi court has granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction order in favour of Casio, restraining Snapdeal inter alia from selling, displaying and advertising goods bearing the trademarks of Casio.

The company has said that seizure through customs is one of the most effective ways of fighting counterfeit products.

As part of its anti-counterfeit drive, the company has been actively training Indian Customs personnel across the country on how to identify fake products.

Indian Customs personnel have been successful in seizing large quantities of fake Casio watches imported from China.

