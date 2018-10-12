Castillo’s last-minute goal helps Chile beat Mexico 1-0 in friendly

Queretaro (Mexico), Oct 17 (IANS) Chile defeated Mexico 1-0 in a friendly football match in Mexico’s Queretaro thanks to a better second-half performance and a late goal by Nicolas Castillo.

Castillo (89′) scored on a rebound from Mexico’s goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez to seal a match in which the Mexicans played better in the first half but were outplayed by the visitors in the second on Tuesday, reports Efe.

The first half saw some good offensive play by Mexico’s Hirving Lozano, Jesus M Corona and Marco Fabian but they failed to convert their chances.

Chile also wasted some chances in the first half, with a Mauricio Isla shot going wide.

In the second half, the tussle continued with Chile, coached by Colombia’s Reinaldo Rueda, showing better control and Mexican keeper Gonzalez saved a header from Angelo Sagal in the 68th minute.

Finally, Chile took advantage of an error by Gonzalez in the 90th minute when he couldn’t gather the ball and Castillo, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, scored the 1-0.

