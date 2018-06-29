Castro swaps Dortmund for Stuttgart

Berlin, June 30 (IANS) Borusia Dortmund midfielder Gonzalo Castro has joins league rivals Stuttgart with immediate effect, both Bundesliga outfits have confirmed.

Stuttgart have strengthened their midfield with an experienced Bundesliga midfielder as Castro penned a three-year deal to stay until June 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The signing of Gonzalo Castro is an important piece in our squad planning. Gonzalo is a very good Bundesliga player and a versatile midfielder. He also has a lot of experience at national and international level,” Stuttgart’s sporting director Michael Reschke said on Friday.

The new arrival made overall 358 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 73 assists. Castro played for Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

“The team has a total interesting mix of experienced, seasoned professionals and ambitious, talented, young players. I am looking forward of being part of this team,” Castro said.

Stuttgart finished the Bundesliga season 2017-2018 on the 7th place of the table.

