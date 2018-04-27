Castrol India’s Q1 net profit marginally up by 2%

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Castrol India on Thursday reported a marginal rise of 2 per cent in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

According to the company, the net profit during the quarter under review increased to Rs 181.8 crore from Rs 179 crore reported for the corresponding period of previous year.

Commenting on the results, Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited said: “We continue to build momentum on our strong performance and we have been delivering consistent growth over the last two years.

“Despite the sharp rise in input costs during the quarter under review, we were able to deliver a good set of numbers which shows our strategy of profitable volume growth is well on track.”

“Whilst we continue our focus and investment primarily in the personal mobility segment, we are also providing greater thrust on the commercial segment by broadening our participation in select mass market segments.”

–IANS

rv/ahm/