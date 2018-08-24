Cate Blanchett was forced into acting

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Cate Blanchett says she was pushed into acting because she actually wanted to travel the world when she left high school.

“The only thing I wanted to do when I left high school was travel with my work. I did not at all think about notoriety or fame. I thought maybe I’d move into the visual arts, but from a curatorial perspective, or architecture, even though my maths was absolutely woeful,” Blanchett told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The “Blue Jasmine” star has been doing acting since she left high school and thinks she probably only has a “few more years left” in front of the camera before she loses her “sanity” and attempts to make it as a director, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I don’t know what I am going to do next as an actor. I never do really. But I feel like I’ve got probably a couple more years left in it, before I lose my sanity. If the offers are still there (to go into directing). And if they are not, then maybe I can throw some pots?”

The “Thor: Ragnarok” star has really started to enjoy gardening since she moved back to the UK with husband Andrew Upton and their four children Dashiell, 16, Roman,14, Ignatius, 10, and three-year-old daughter Edith, from Sydney, Australia.

“I suppose that’s what I like about coming back here. There are so many books I have not read, so many films I have not watched, so many conversations I have not had, so many plants I have not planted… It’s important to sort of sit and think what could be next,” she said.

–IANS

dc/rb