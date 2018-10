Ranchi, Oct 15 (IANS) A cattle trader was found dead with his throat slit in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday.

Police said the body of Rameshwar Mia, 55, was found on a highway. A hand-written pamphlet found at the site dubbed him a ‘dalal’ (middleman).

The victim’s family told the police that he was missing since Sunday evening.

Police suspect that Maoists could have killed him presuming him to be a “police informer”.

–IANS

ns/mr