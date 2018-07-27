Cauteruccio leads Cruz Azul to victory over Guadalajara

Guadalajara (Mexico), July 29 (IANS) Uruguayan Martin Cauteruccio led Cruz Azul to a 1-0 victory over Guadalajara in the Liga MX Apertura tournament.

Cauteruccio’s goal came in the 48th minute of Saturday’s match at Akron Stadium here and put Cruz Azul in first place in the tournament, reported Efe.

The teams battled back and forth on a sloppy, slippery field before Cauteruccio put manager Pedro Caixhina’s club on the scoreboard.

Guadalajara came close to tying the match in the 74th minute, but Hedgardo Marin was unable to convert the goal.

In other action on Saturday, America crushed Atlas 3-0 and Queretaro edged Pachuca 1-0.

–IANS

gau/vd