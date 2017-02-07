Caution ahead of monetary policy review pulls equities lower

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Caution ahead of the upcoming domestic monetary policy review, broadly negative Asian indices and a weak rupee, pulled the Indian equities markets lower on Tuesday.

The key indices provisionally closed in the red, as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in automobile, metal and healthcare stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down 32.75 points or 0.37 per cent to 8,768.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 28,443.23 points, provisionally closed at 28,335.16 points (at 3.30 p.m.) — down 104.12 points or 0.37 per cent, from the previous close at 28,439.28 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 28,483.41 points and a low of 28,239.12 points during intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears — with 1,564 declines and 1,301 advances.

On Monday, the benchmark indices surged on the back of positive global cues to hit their five-month closing highs.

The NSE Nifty had inched up 60.10 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 8,801.05 points, while the BSE Sensex was up 198.76 points or 0.70 per cent at 28,439.28 points.

–IANS

ppg-rv/vt