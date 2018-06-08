Caution over macro-data, global cues subdue equity indices

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Caution ahead of macro-economic industrial production and inflation data points subdued the key indices of the Indian equity market to trade on a flat-to-positive note during the early morning session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, “event risks” associated with the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also eroded investors’ risk-taking appetite.

However, healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durable, healthcare and oil and gas stocks.

Around 9.30 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,804.30 points — up by just 17.35 points or 0.16 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,525.30 points, traded at 35,514.55 points — higher by 31.08 points or 0.09 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,483.47 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,567.82 points and a low of 35,506.19 points during the intra-day trade.

On Monday — the previous trade session — both the indices closed on a flat-to-positive note on the back of profit booking and weak global cues.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 ended the day’s trade at 10,786.95 points, up only 19.30 points or 0.18 per cent from its previous close of 10,767.65 points.

Similarly, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched-up. It closed at 35,483.47 points — up 39.80 points or 0.11 per cent — from the previous closing level of 35,443.67 points.

–IANS

rv/ksk