Caution over Q2 results dent equity indices; banking stock plunge

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Caution over upcoming quarterly results along with profit booking pulled the key Indian equity indices in the red on Tuesday.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the banking, oil and gas and energy sectors, while all the other counters were in the green on BSE, led by IT.

According to analysts, the markets corrected mildly on Tuesday after its Monday’s rally.

Index-wise, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 176.27 points down at 0.52 per cent. It opened at 34,891.13 points, from its previous close of 34,067.40.

The NSE Nifty50 ended at 10,198.40 points, down 52.45 points and 0.51 per cent.

–IANS

rv-ravi/vm