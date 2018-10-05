Cavanagh reveals what makes great superhero character

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Tom Cavanagh says as far as superhero characters are concerned, one of the things that he is drawn to are flawed people doing extraordinary things.

Cavanagh plays Harry Wells in the American superhero TV series “The Flash”, which airs on Colors Infinity in India.

What makes a great superhero character?

“When it comes to superhero characters, one of the things that I’m drawn to are flawed people doing extraordinary things. When I watch (actor) Robert Downey Jr. and (actress) Gwyneth Paltrow do their exchanges (in ‘Iron Man’), it elevates the genre,” Cavanagh said in a statement to IANS.

“They took Oscar-winning people and they put them in a superhero project – and the way they acted elevated the genre. That’s something that I’ve always tried to do. I try to take something that is populist and inject it into our show.”

He has been able to play lots of different extremes with Wells. What is he looking forward to showing audiences with Sherloque Wells in season five of the show?

“I really like Harry. Harry is a bit of a bad**s. He is gruff and mean. I like that a lot. There’s always going to be room for Harry in the show. With H.R., it was nice to play the guy who was flat-out with enthusiasm, ‘I just love everybody’.

“He was the antithesis of a hero who ended up emotionally doing the right thing in the end. With Sherloque, I think there’s room for a bit of both. Harry was an exceptionally smart guy, but I think this guy is even smarter. He has to be. However, there’s also a sense of ‘Wait, can this guy be trusted?’ What’s his agenda? I think that will be fun to do, too.”

