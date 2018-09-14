CBI arrests 4 over shelter home rapes in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday arrested four persons including an Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department in Bihar in connection with its ongoing investigation into the shelter home rape case in Muzaffarpur of the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has arrested Rosy Rani, Assistant Director, and three others — Santosh, Guddu and Vijay — from Muzaffarpur and Sonepur of Bihar.

Rani, who was responsible for carrying out inspection at the shelter homes, is being investigated for abetment under the POCSO Act. “The girls shared their ordeal with Rani but she didn’t take any action,” the official said.

The other three are staffers of main accused Brajesh Thakur. The agency has also frozen 20 bank accounts of Thakur, he added.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai that mentioned incidents of rapes of minor girls.

