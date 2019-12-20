CBI arrests ADG DRI, 2 others in Rs 25 lakh graft case

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Additional Director General (ADG) of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and two private persons in a graft case with Rs 25 lakh in cash.

A senior CBI official said the agency has arrested the ADG DRI named Chandrasekhar, who was posted in Punjab’s Ludhiana, along with two other persons with the bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh. The official said that the central probe agency has registered a case on a complaint.

After registering the case, the agency carried out searches at the premises of the DRI official in Ludhiana, and other accused persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Delhi.

The agency sources said that Chandrasekhar was brought to Delhi after he was caught redhanded while taking the bribe from the two persons. He was later arrested in Delhi.

