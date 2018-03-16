CBI arrests Bhopal medical college chairman in Vyapam scam

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) The CBI has arrested Bhopal’s L.N. Medical College Chairman J.N. Chouksey in connection with admission irregularities pertaining to the Pre-Medical Test 2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam, an official said on Thursday.

Chouksey, who was on the run after being chargesheeted, was arrested on Wednesday from his house here. He was produced before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here which sent him to judicial custody till Saturday.

The CBI move comes after a trial court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Chouksey, whose application for anticipatory bail was rejected by Supreme Court on March 6.

On March 8, the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to Ajay Goenka, Managing Director of Chirayu Health and Medicare Pvt Ltd and four others who were chargesheeted in the same scam.

The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet in November.

In its chargesheet, the CBI alleged that L.N. Medical College conspired with Chouksey and other co-accused and provided wrong information to the Director of Medical Education (DME) in Bhopal regarding the admission of a co-accused candidate whereas he was already a student of MBBS 2011 batch in Patna.

The medical college had reported to DME about only five vacant seats for second round of counselling whereas more than 40 seats were vacant.

“It was further alleged that the medical college took more than 40 admissions on September 30, 2012 when the process of counselling was already over. The college, in connivance with DME officials, forwarded the list of admitted students to DME, which was different from the allotment list of DME,” a CBI official said.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case from police in July 2015 on a Supreme Court order.

