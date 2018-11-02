CBI arrests Delhi government’s GST Assistant Commissioner

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department of the Delhi government while accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested officer has been identified as Jitender Joon while another person who was also arrested was named as Dinesh Khurana in the alleged bribery case.

A CBI official: “It was alleged that a survey and seizure operation had been conducted by the GST Department against a private firm based in Karol Bagh area.

“And Joon allegedly sought illegal gratification from the Karol Bagh based firm through Khurana in lieu of help in the case,” the official said, adding that the CBI caught both the accused while transacting Rs 6 lakh as illegal gratification.

The investigating agency has registered a case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The official said that during searches at various locations in the National Capital Region, several incriminating documents and cash worth Rs 22 lakh was recovered.

