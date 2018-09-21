CBI arrests Delhi’s Food & Supply department official for bribery

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The CBI has arrested an Assistant Commissioner of Delhi’s Food and Supply department and another individual in a bribery case of Rs 50,000, the agency said on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar, the official posted at Food and Supply department’s South Zone unit, and Shyam Sunder were arrested on Tuesday after the Central Bureau of Investigation laid a trap and caught them while accepting the bribe.

“It was alleged that Kumar was demanding Rs 50,000 from the complainant for not taking action against complainant’s fair price shop in an inquiry,” said a CBI official.

Both the accused have been booked under charges of criminal conspiracy of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, said the official, adding searches were also conducted in their premises on Wednesday.

–IANS

rak/prs