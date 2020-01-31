CBI arrests OSD to Delhi Deputy CM in graft case

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer, said to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

A senior CBI official said that it has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a senior Delhi government officer, in the evening for allegedly receiving Rs 2 lakh bribe.

The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.

After arresting him, the CBI sleuths took him to the agency’s headquarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi road for questioning.

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Assembly election for the 70-member Delhi assembly on February 8.

According to the Delhi government’s website, Madhav is currently posted as OSD to Sisodia.

–IANS

aks/vin