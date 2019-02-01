CBI arrests PNB manager for corruption

Dehradun, Feb 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a cement trader, CBI sources said on Sunday.

Rajkumar, posted at the Tagore Villa branch on Chakrata Road, was arrested on Saturday evening following a complaint by Kunal Sharma, who wanted a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the PNB, the sources said.

After the complaint, the CBI arrested the bank officials as he accepted the money from Sharma. The bank manager’s Arya Nagar residence in the city was later searched.

–IANS

str/arm/mr