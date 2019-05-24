CBI arrests six for rigging BITS Pilani online exam

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The CBI has arrested six persons for allegedly deploying remote desktop technology to breach the system security network of the prestigious real-time BITS Pilani online examination.

In a statement, the CBI said: “The accused had resources to manage the on-line examination of BITS, Pilani, wherein the experts arranged by the accused would be providing answers by using remote desktop technology from an unknown destination for an amount ranging from Rs 10-12 lakh.”

During the search operation, the CBI claims to have recovered several incriminating documents, including digital evidence and cash in excess of Rs 33 lakh.

The CBI said the complainant in the case alleged that the Managing Director of a New Delhi-based private education service along with his partner would identify and contact parents who were ready to pay bribe for their children to crack the exam.

The partner is also the owner of Ahmedabad and Vadodora-based examination centres for conducting BITS SAT, the CBI said.

In order to stay undetected while hacking the exam at the test-centre, the accused had installed an unwarranted internet connection. “Through the software, a remote user could access the computer screens of the candidates,” the investigating agency said.

Those accused include MD of private company in New Delhi; owner of Ahmedabad- based education institute; two cyber specialists and the owner of Ahmedabad- based examination centre.

A case has been registered under the IT Act for manipulating on-line examination conducted for selecting candidates through unfair means for pecuniary consideration.

All the six arrested accused were on Saturday produced before the designated court in Delhi and remanded in 12-day police custody.

–IANS

ss/prs