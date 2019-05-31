CBI asked to complete shelter home probe in 3 months

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into allegations of trafficking, unnatural sexual assault and video recording of victims at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur of Bihar.

The court ordered the agency to complete the probe and place before it the report within three months.

The top court also asked the CBI to investigate allegations of murder, after human skeletons were exhumed from a spot at the insistence of one of the accused in the case. It had earlier asked the agency to probe into murder of 11 girls at the shelter home and file a status report by June 3.

The apex court also directed the CBI to investigate the role of outsiders, allegedly involved in sexual assault on victims, usually after intoxicating them.

The case came to light in May last year following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) alleging sexual abuse of inmates at the shelter home. In the medical examination that followed, sexual abuse of 34 out of the 42 girls was confirmed.

–IANS

ss/rtp/pcj