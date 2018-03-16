CBI books Jignesh Shah in fresh case

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The CBI on Friday said it has registered a fresh case against former MCX Managing Director Jignesh Shah for allegedly facilitating nationwide multi exchange status for the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX).

Four former chairpersons of the Forward Market Commission and six others have also been named in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Shah and the other accused persons are accused of facilitating MCX in getting the status of nationwide multi commodity exchange even though it was not fulfilling stipulated criteria,” a CBI official said.

Shah is already facing CBI probe in various other cases.

Searches were carried out on Friday at the office of Shah and others in nine locations in Mumbai, Gwalior and Shimla, the official added.

–IANS

