CBI Director opens new facilities at CBI Academy

Ghaziabad, July 30 (IANS) CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma on Monday inaugurated four newly constructed facilities to augment the existing infrastructure at the CBI Academy here in Uttar Pradesh.

This includes a new Cyber Lab to meet the growing demand for training on cyber crime investigation. This lab is expected to facilitate niche training to the investigating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A new sports complex with a yoga centre was also inaugurated.

Other officers present on the occasion included Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Additional Directors Arun Kumar Sharma and Praveen Sinha, Director of Prosecution O.P. Verma and Joint Director (Training) Bhanu Bhaskar.

–IANS

