CBI files status report in case against Daati Maharaj

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The CBI on Tuesday filed a status report in a sexual assault case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj in the Delhi High Court.

The CBI filed the reply in a sealed cover before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on November 2.

The CBI took over the investigation and filed the case against Maharaj on charges of raping and having unnatural sex with an inmate of his ashram.

Daati Maharaj alias Dati Madan Lal Rajasthani has been named in a CBI FIR along with three associates Ashok, Arjun and Anil — all known by their first names — for raping and having unnatural sex with a 25-year-old disciple at his Ashram in Fatehpur Beri in south Delhi on January 9, 2016.

Delhi Police had in June registered the case following a complaint from the Delhi-based victim and on October 1 filed the chargesheet against Daati Maharaj and others in the case.

