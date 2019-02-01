CBI-Kolkata police face-off: 5 top cop to face government action

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Union government has decided to take stern action against five senior police officers who were involved in the face-off between the Kolkata Police and CBI officials, sources said on Thursday.

The police officers face action for participating in a street protest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an action that comes on top of an unprecedented stand-off between the state and Central governments which lasted over 45 hours starting Sunday.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs sources, the government is planning to withdraw the medals given to these police officers for meritorious services.

An MHA source said that Director General of Police, Virendra, a 1985 batch IPS officer, Additional DG Vineet Goyal, a 1994 batch IPS officer, Additional DG law and order Anuj Sharma, a 1991 batch IPS officer, Commissioner of Police Gyanwant Singh, a 1993 batch officer and Additional CP Supratim Sarkar, a 1997 batch officer will face action.

On Tuesday, MHA sources had said that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar would face fresh problem with the Centre on Tuesday asking the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

The source had said that a letter was written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate action against the 1989-batch IPS officer citing “indisciplined behaviour and violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968/AIS (Discipline and Appeal), Rules 1969 by the officer”.

