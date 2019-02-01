CBI looking for Kolkata Police Commissioner Sarada chit fund case

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking for Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with its probe into Saradha chit fund scam.

A CBI source on Saturday told IANS that Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, who is close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may be arrested in the case.

The source said that Kumar was heading a probe related to both Saradha and Rose valley chit fund scams, and that CBI needs documents related to the investigation from him.

The agency source said that Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team related to the chit funds case.

The CBI source said the Kolkata Police Commissioner has been absconding for the last three days and that he has not deposed before the agency officials.

The CBI had last month arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta for his connection with Rose Valley chit fund case.

–IANS

aks/prs