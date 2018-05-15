CBI nabs ONGC official in Assam for accepting bribe

Guwahati, May 16 (IANS) A senior official of oil major ONGC was arrested by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh from an individual for clearing his bill.

A statement issued by the CBI here said that the accused A.K Singh, Deputy General Manager (D), ONGC, Assam Asset, in Sivasagar, was arrested based on a statement by a complainant who accused Singh of demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for passing his pending bills.

“The accused was caught red handed while he was demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 2 lakhs from the complainant,” the CBI said. The accused will be produced before a Special CBI Judge in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Central investigating agency said that searches were being conducted at the residential and official address of Singh.

