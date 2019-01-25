CBI officer challenges his transfer in SC

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Internal clash continued in the CBI as a Superintendent of Police (SP) of the agency has now filed a plea in the Supreme Court against interim Director M. Nageswara Rao for transferring him to an active unit to a low profile unit, accusing “targeted” posting.

In its plea, Rajah Balaji challenged his transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) academy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad from the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch unit.

Sources in the CBI said on Monday that Balaji was recently transferred to the CBI academy after an order issued by Rao.

Balaji has levelled several allegations against Rao in his petition, saying “I am being targeted by M. Nageswara Rao”.

This is the first such challenge against Rao by any agency official.

Earlier, several other CBI officers had challenged in court over their transfers as well as actions taken by the agency against them since October 23 night when former Director Alok Verma and his then deputy, former Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on forced leave divesting of their powers.

–IANS

rak/pgh/