CBI officer probing PNB fraud repatriated to parent cadre

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who was heading investigation into over Rs 13,400 crore banking fraud, allegedly committed by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi during 2011-2017, has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre in Tripura.

Rajiv is the Joint Director of Bank Securities and Fraud Cell of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is currently in-charge of all banking fraud probes across the country, an official said.

Besides Rajiv, three other CBI officers — Joint Director (STF) and Special Crime Nina Singh, Deputy Inspector General Anish Prasad and Superintendent of Police R. Gopal Krishna Rao — have also been repatriated to their respective cadres.

The move comes at a time when the agency is planning to file a Red Corner Notice against Modi and his uncle, Choksi.

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel and Training on Wednesday, Rajiv, Nina and Rao will repatriate to their parent cadre with “immediate effect”, while Prasad will repatriate with effect from June 2.

“Consequent upon the request of the respective state governments for premature repatriation of the officers, the competent authority has approved the repatriation/ curtailment of tenure of the…officers working in the CBI,” the Ministry order said.

Nina is an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from Rajasthan cadre, while the remaining three IPS officers are of Tripura cadre. Rajiv is of 1993 batch, Prasad of 2003 batch and Rao of 2005 batch.

