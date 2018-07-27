CBI raids 9 sites in ATM Group’s chit fund case

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has searched nine different places including offices and residences of accused persons across West Bengal in the ongoing investigation of ATM Group’s chit fund case.

A case was registered in June 2017 against the ATM Group of companies’ Chairman and Managing Director and other Directors on the orders of the Supreme Court.

It was alleged that the accused collected some Rs 4-5 crore as deposits from the public on assurance to repay the amount with high rate of interest. But the accused persons did not repay and misappropriated the invested amount and thus cheated the investors.

“CBI has conducted searches at nine places across West Bengal at offices as well as residential premises of the accused persons/company including CMD and Directors,” the agency said in a statement.

During the searches, several incriminating documents have been recovered, the agency added.

–IANS

