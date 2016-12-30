CBI raids Delhi health minister’s OSD’s office

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The CBI on Friday conducted raids at Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Nikunj Aggarwal’s office at the Delhi Secretariat.

A separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team also raided the office of Anup Mohta, Director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony.

“Our team visited Aggarwal and Mohta’s offices to recover some documents related to the case,” said a CBI official.

The agency took the step a day after filing a case against Aggarwal, a senior resident at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and Mohta on charges of criminal conspiracy and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a complaint from Delhi government’s Deputy Secretary Vigilance K. S. Meena.

The complaint is now the part of the FIR, the CBI official said.

In its complaint, the Vigilance Department has claimed that Aggarwal was appointed as senior resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on ad hoc basis on August 10, 2015, said a CBI official, adding even though there was no proposal to engage an senior resident and no such post was available.

It was also alleged in the complaint that no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Aggarwal as senior resident and no walk-in interview was conducted for the post.

The complaint further alleged that Aggarwal had made a handwritten application on a “plain paper” for appointment in the hospital on August 6, 2015 and within four days, his appointment was approved without any procedure.

A few days after Aggarwal’s appointment as senior resident, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Delhi Health Minister, the complaint alleged.

As per the residency scheme, the resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties, it added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta has alleged that Aggarwal is the son-in-law of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sister-in-law.

–IANS

