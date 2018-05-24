CBI raids Jain’s residence, registers case over PWD hiring

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The CBI on Wednesday raided the residence of Delhi Health and Power Minister Satyendra Jain over alleged violation of norms in hiring of a creative team in the Public Works Department (PWD) and registered a case.

The case has been registered against Jain, S.K. Srivastava, the then Engineer-in-Chief in PWD and others, a CBI official told IANS.

Searches are underway at four-to-five locations in Delhi, including residences of PWD officials and others.

In 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation had initiated a preliminary probe related to the hiring of 24 architects in the PWD’s creative team for various projects, including Mohalla clinics.

“CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by the CBI,” Jain said in a tweet.

Reacting to the raids on Jain’s house, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “What does Prime Minister Narendra Modi want?” His deputy Manish Sisodia quoted a report that said the NITI Aayog had favoured the creative team.

“The only job left with the CBI, Delhi Police, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department is to stop the works done by the AAP in Delhi.”

“Our crime is that we are working to make the national capital a better place and improve the health and education here. All this is done to harass us,” he added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is not going to stop with these practice,” he said.

–IANS

