CBI starts probe into Finnish national’s killing in 2015 in Goa

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into the murder of a Finnish national who was found dead in Goa in January 2015.

The agency started its inquiry on Saturday, a day after it filed an FIR in the case that was earlier being investigated by the Goa Police.

The case was handed over to the CBI after the Panaji bench of Bombay High Court rebuked the Goa Police for its shoddy investigation into the murder of Felix Dahl and directed the agency on July 6 to probe it.

Dahl was found dead in the intervening night of January 27 and 28, 2015 near a sea-view hotel in Patnem Canacona in south Goa.

The court’s move came after Dahl’s mother Minna Pirhonem informed it through a petition that the Goa Police was not properly probing the case and declared it an accidental case during the investigation.

She said that the Goa Police was showing his son’s death as an accidental death due to falling on the road.

Showing doctors version on Dahl’s autopsy report done in Finland, Pirhonem claimed that her son’s skull was broken and that it was not possible if not hit forcefully by a blunt object.

Initially, investigating the case as unnatural death, the Goa Police in November 2016 had mentioned the possibility of murder.

“On the Direction of the Bombay High Court, Goa DGP handed over the details of the case to the CBI on August 2,” the CBI FIR said.

