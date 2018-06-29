CBI summons Air Asia’s for questioning on July 3

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The CBI has summoned Air Asia non-Executive Director R. Venkataramanan for questioning on July 3 in a case registered against airline group CEO Tony Fernandes for allegedly trying to circumvent rules to get an international flying license for the airline, said informed sources.

Earlier, the CBI had registered a case against Fernandes, a Malaysian billionaire in this matter.

The CBI had named Fernandes and others in a criminal case of violating FDI norms in giving effective management to a foreign entity through the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s clearance in 2013 and attempt to bribe for tweaking rules to get a licence for its joint venture to operate international flights.

The CBI FIR had also named “unknown public servants” of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the then IPB officials, Venkataramanan, who is a nominee of the Tata Sons, who hold a 49 per cent stake in the airline, and AirAsia Group Deputy CEO T. Kanagalingam alias Bo Lingam.

–IANS

