CBI takes over 2016 Aligarh gangrape case

Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) The CBI has registered a case and initiated an inquiry into a two-year-old gangrape incident in which the victim was allegedly assaulted at gun-point by three persons of a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district in broad daylight, the agency said on Tuesday.

The Central agency, which took over the case from Uttar Pradesh Police and lodged an FIR on Monday, took the step following Supreme Court’s August 3 order directing it to investigate the case reported on September 13, 2016 in Ahmadpur village.

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the case under similar Indian Penal Code sections — house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing criminal intimidation and gangrape — which were earlier mentioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police in its FIR.

The CBI also named Annu, Lokendra and Maneesh — the three cousins facing charges — in its FIR.

As per apex court order, the CBI has been entrusted to investigate “if any accused has been left out and further, whether the accused persons who are presently facing the charge can be booked under sections’s 376D (gangrape) and 452 (house trespass) of IPC or any other offence”.

–IANS

rak/prs