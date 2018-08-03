CBI team in Muzaffarpur to probe shelter home rape

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) The CBI team probing the rape of 34 minor girls in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday visited four places in the town and questioned people believed to be linked to prime accused Brajesh Thakur and his close aide Madhu Kumari, police said.

Madhu Kumari has been evading arrest despite being named as an accused in the case.

“CBI officials met her husband Chand Mian, who said he had no relationship with Madhu for over 12 years,” police said.

Facing flak for slow action in the case, the state police on Tuesday raided an old age home in Samastipur district, also run by Brajesh Thakur.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of police Harpret Kaur has suspended a police inspector Binod Kumar Singh for negligence in inspecting the shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday again expressed his anguish over the matter. He said that the Patna High Court is monitoring the CBI investigation.

The Muzaffarpur case came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

–IANS

