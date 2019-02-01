CBI temporarily attaches 10 officials to Kolkata till Feb 20

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Four days after a standoff with the Kolkata Police over the questioning of its chief Rajeev Kumar, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has posted 10 of its officials temporarily in Kolkata.

In an order issued on February 6, the CBI attached 10 officials, including one Superintendent of Police (SP), three Assistant SPs, two Deputy SPs and three inspectors from different zones to Kolkata’s Economic Offence Wing of the agency from February 8 to 20.

The agency directed all the 10 officials to report to the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata.

It also said that the orders were taken after the approval from the CBI Director.

A team of CBI was allegedly roughed up and detained for a few hours when it went to question Kumar in Kolkata on Sunday in connection with its probe into the Sharada and Rose valley chit fund cases.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the matter on Tuesday, directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to join the CBI probe on February 19 at a neutral place, in Meghalaya’s Shillong.

–IANS

